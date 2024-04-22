abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 477.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 0.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.