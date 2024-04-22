abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,067,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,981 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $50,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

