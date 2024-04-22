abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452,409 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NICE were worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in NICE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

