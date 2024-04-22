abrdn plc Purchases 109,778 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,778 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $57,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Shares of PGR opened at $214.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

