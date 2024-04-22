abrdn plc Purchases 33,540 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $56,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

NYSE:MCO opened at $374.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.95. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $296.45 and a 1-year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

