abrdn plc Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,869,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $62,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after buying an additional 749,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after acquiring an additional 953,639 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.