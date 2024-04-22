abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,883 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $53,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $155.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

