abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,213 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 218,311 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $56,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Splunk alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 30.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.