abrdn plc Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 74,875 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $58,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.08 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

