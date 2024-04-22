abrdn plc Sells 278,843 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,793,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278,843 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $675,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $155.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

