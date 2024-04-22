abrdn plc Sells 49,027 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,027 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Crown were worth $50,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 23,000.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

