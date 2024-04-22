abrdn plc Sells 69,691 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,691 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $49,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,659,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fabrinet by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $162.32 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average is $185.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN ).

