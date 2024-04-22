abrdn plc Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $58,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,565,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

