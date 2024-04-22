abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501,939 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $63,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $262.59 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.