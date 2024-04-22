Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of AKR opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.97%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
