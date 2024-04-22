Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AKR opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,058,000 after buying an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 123,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.