Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $14.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $247.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.81 and its 200 day moving average is $217.31. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

