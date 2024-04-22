Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on ACET

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 240,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.