Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 222.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

