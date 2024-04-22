Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %
AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
