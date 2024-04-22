Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

