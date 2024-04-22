Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $155.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

