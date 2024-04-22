Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 29,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 131,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $155.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $161.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.97.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

