Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

