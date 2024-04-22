Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 27,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $160.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

