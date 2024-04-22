Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,808 shares of the software’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $55,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,551 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,987 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Altair Engineering by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock valued at $204,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $82.32 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.23, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,783 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,097,420.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,217 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,783 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,097,420.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,217 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,830 shares of company stock worth $22,608,320. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

