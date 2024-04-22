Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $252.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

