Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.99 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

