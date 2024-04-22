ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.260-4.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$542.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.2 million.

Shares of ANIP opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIP. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,994 shares of company stock worth $9,268,023 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

