Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several research analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Annexon stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $410.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

