ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.25.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$24.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.41 and a 1 year high of C$26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.0857143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.