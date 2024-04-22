Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.93 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.