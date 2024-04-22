argenx SE to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Get argenx alerts:

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.16.

argenx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $360.23 on Monday. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.43 and its 200-day moving average is $420.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of argenx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,645,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after buying an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

