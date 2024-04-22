Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arhaus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.