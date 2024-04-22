Aris Mining (ARMN) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aris Mining to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aris Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 897 3337 4125 103 2.41

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 227.92%. Given Aris Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 197.00 Aris Mining Competitors $3.77 billion -$76.02 million 4.62

Aris Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -47.51% -2.44% 0.59%

Summary

Aris Mining beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

