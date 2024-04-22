Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $4.69 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
