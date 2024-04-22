Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.84.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
