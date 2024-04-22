Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

