Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

