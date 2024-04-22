Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$23.53 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.03. The company has a market cap of C$41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

