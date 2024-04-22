Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.64. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

