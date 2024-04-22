Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.05 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $665,312.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

