Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

Shares of BZQIY opened at $6.27 on Monday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.