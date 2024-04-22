Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
Shares of BZQIY opened at $6.27 on Monday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Amazon Stock Insights & Analysis for 2024
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Lithium Overdose: Can These 2 Lithium Stocks Recover in 2024?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intuitive Surgical Leads the Robotic Surgery Movement
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.