Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.99. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

