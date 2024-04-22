Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Block alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE SQ opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Get Our Latest Report on SQ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.