Boliden AB (publ) to Issue Dividend of $1.46 (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.4567 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $63.68 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
