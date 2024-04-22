Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

BLX opened at C$26.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$41.56.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

