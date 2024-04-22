Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

