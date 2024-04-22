Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

