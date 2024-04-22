Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cactus, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cactus in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

