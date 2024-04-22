Brokers Issue Forecasts for Matthews International Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $810.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

