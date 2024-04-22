Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

