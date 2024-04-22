Brokers Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($1.36). The firm had revenue of C$6.77 billion during the quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

